Motorcycle rider beheaded in San Bernardino freak accident

A motorcycle rider has been decapitated in a freak accident in San Bernardino.

Authorities say 27-year-old Fabian Zepeda was killed Tuesday morning when he drove into a wire stretched across a road from a snapped utility pole.

Police told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that minutes earlier, a driver had lost control of a Ford Taurus, which hit a mailbox and ran across a lawn.

Coroner's officials say the car then hit a wooden telephone pole that snapped in half, and a wire fell across Macy Street.

Zepeda drove into it and was beheaded.

Police say the Taurus driver didn't appear to be intoxicated and wasn't immediately arrested, pending further investigation.

