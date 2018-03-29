Pedestrian killed on downtown freeway during morning rush hour, forcing lane closures

A fatal crash closed the transition from the northbound 5 Freeway to the 101 during Thursday morning's commute, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred about 5 a.m. when a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Dion Conley said.
An hours-long SigAlert was issued about 5:45 a.m., and the transition road to the northbound 101 from the northbound 5, he said.
Lanes were reopened by 8:45 a.m., Caltrans said.
Images from traffic cameras showed traffic on the 5 Freeway backed up for miles behind the closure.
