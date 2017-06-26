Battle continues against 870-acre wildfire burning along 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County firefighters on Monday continued to battle a wildfire burning in Santa Clarita that spread across 870 acres and briefly triggered power outages and mandatory evacuations for nearby residents.

The Placerita fire is 50% contained and was burning along the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road where it started Sunday afternoon when a motorist drove her car into a tree, according to the county fire department.

The fast-moving fire jumped the freeway, sending up a towering plume of gray smoke that was visible for miles. About 76 homes in the area lost power Sunday afternoon. Evacuations for residents along Running Horse and Tender Foot Trail roads were lifted about 10 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the crashed vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, said Joey Marrone, a spokesman with the fire department.

A firefighter injured in the blaze was also hospitalized, Marrone said.

At Golden Oak Ranch, an 890-acre filming location constructed by Disney and ABC studios, the fire burned a structure that had been used as a prop house, said L.A. County Sheriff's Department spokesman Christopher Craft.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters stopped the blaze from burning other structures in the faux business district and suburban street used for filming movies and television.

Near another flank of the fire, an NBC Los Angeles news van suddenly caught fire while a photographer was outside the vehicle. The photographer was unharmed, and the news station issued a statement saying the fire in the van was unrelated to the Placerita fire.

The 14 Freeway had been closed on both sides, creating long traffic pileups in both directions. It was reopened by Sunday evening.

Rudy Montanez, 61, said the gridlock was forcing his family to miss a friend’s 85th birthday party, complete with mariachi band, in Northridge.

He, his wife and three hungry grandchildren were stuck for three hours.

Last year, a brush fire had stranded some family members on a freeway for six hours, Montanez said.

“It’s not as scary as last time,” said his granddaughter, Cherish.

Gamal Habib, 63, was caught in the same jam. He made a U-turn on the 14 Freeway and drove in the opposite direction to escape, he said.

“They didn’t do a good job of signaling that they had closed an entrance,” Habib said.

More than 400 firefighters, four helicopter crews and two air tankers were battling the blaze Sunday.

As the fire spread, The Gentle Barn, an educational nonprofit in Santa Clarita, tweeted a call for neighbors with trucks and trailers to help evacuate horses and other livestock.

In emergency situations, people often stay in their homes because they’re afraid of what might happen to their animals, said Ellie Laks, the organization’s founder.

By the time the winds had died down and firefighters were beginning to contain the fire, no one had taken the volunteers’ offer.

“That’s a good fire,” Laks said. “Hopefully the rest of the fire season will be like that.”

Santa Clarita on Sunday was experiencing dry conditions and temperatures up to 109 degrees, said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Slightly cooler temperatures and wetter conditions were expected on Monday, Hall said.

Staff writers Joy Resmovits and Maya Lau contributed to this report.

