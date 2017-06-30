Small plane crashes onto the 405 Freeway in Orange County

The 405 Freeway in Orange County was temporarily shut down in both directions Friday morning after a small plane crash-landed on the southbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.

The plane landed north of MacArthur Boulevard — next to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana — about 9:30 a.m., Officer Latos Quin said.

Images from the scene showed the cockpit of the Cessna aircraft in flames. The northbound lanes were reopened by 10:15 a.m. and traffic was flowing normally.

A Department of Transportation camera in the area was not working, so the CHP is relying on one about a mile away to survey the damage until officers arrive, Quin said.

“All we see is smoke,” he said.

Two people were on board the twin-engine Cessna 310 when it crashed “under unknown circumstances,” according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the FAA. Their condition was not immediately known.

The plane was registered to Twin Props LLC in Santa Ana, FAA records show.

The plane crashed short of the airport runway, Gregor said. All arrivals to John Wayne Airport were closed temporarily but have since reopened, airport officials said. Departures were not affected.

Drivers stopped behind the crash took to exiting through the nearest onramp, according to CHP logs. The southbound lanes will be closed indefinitely, the logs stated.

