Here are the winning numbers for the $700-million Powerball jackpot

Californians hoping to pocket Wednesday’s $700-million Powerball jackpot prize are out of luck.

“We didn’t get a jackpot in California,” said Cathy Johnston, spokeswoman for the California Lottery. “We have to wait for all the other 43 states to report” to find out if there was a winner anywhere.

But three tickets with five of the six winning numbers were sold in the state at these locations:

Ralphs at 2555 E. Bluff Drive in Newport Beach;

Lucky California at 6843 Mission St. in Daly City.

It’s unclear how much each ticket is worth.

The winning numbers for Wednesday evening’s draw were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball number was 4.

The prize was set to be the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. Between 3 and 4 p.m., an average of 67,000 Powerball tickets were sold each minute in California.

The largest prize was last year’s $1.59-billion jackpot that was split among tickets bought in Chino Hills, Florida and Tennessee.

If no tickets match all six numbers drawn Wednesday, the jackpot will increase by at least $10 million in each subsequent drawing. Lottery officials say that if there is no winner, the prize could reach $1 billion Saturday.

Drawings are on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

To win the game’s top jackpot, a player must match all five numbers drawn from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 292 million — or a 0.0000000034% chance.

