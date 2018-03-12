'Fast-approaching' storm triggers evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County, authorities say

Santa Barbara County authorities ordered mandatory evacuations Monday for residents in burn areas ahead of a "fast-approaching" storm expected to hit the region.
Residents who live in areas at "extreme risk" for debris flows near the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas were ordered to leave by 8 p.m., according to the county.
Authorities recommended that those in "high risk" areas leave also, as they face the risk of flooding or being cut off from services and utilities. People with limited mobility or large animals should consider leaving immediately, officials said.
County officials created an interactive map of the risk zones for residents.
The region may see rainfall early Tuesday that exceeds the half-inch per hour threshold for debris flows, the county said.
"The National Weather Service has informed us that the approaching storm is of greater intensity than was previously anticipated," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said in a statement.
An evacuation center was opened at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave.
The region is still recovering from deadly mudslides in January that swept away homes and killed 21 people.
