A 9-year-old boy may have been abducted after his mother was shot and killed in Santa Maria

Police in Santa Barbara County are searching for a 9-year-old boy who may have been abducted after his mother was shot and killed Monday night, authorities said.

Investigators issued an Amber Alert for Daniel Morozov after responding to a shooting in the 200 block of N. College Drive in Santa Maria between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Monday, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle.

The woman, who was only described as Daniel’s mother, was found dead at the scene, Valle said.

Investigators believe that Daniel is now with his father, 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov, who was last seen driving a 2015 blue Volkswagen hatchback, according to the Amber Alert.

Konstantin Morozov is considered a “person of interest” in the slaying, according to Valle. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Amber Alert.

The boy is about 4-foot-5 and weighs approximately 90 pounds, according to the alert. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

It was not clear where the vehicle was headed. The alert asked police to pay “special attention to international airports and border crossings.”

