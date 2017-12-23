Eleventh woman accuses San Diego County sheriff's deputy of sexual misconduct

An 11th woman came forward this week with allegations against a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy, saying he improperly groped her during an encounter in Lakeside almost two years ago.

The latest complaint against the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Deputy Richard Fischer was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Ten other women have filed claims or lawsuits against the county accusing Fischer of sexual misconduct.

Fischer has declined repeated requests for interviews. Both the Sheriff’s Department and the district attorney’s office say they are investigating the claims as quickly as they can and note that Fischer was placed on administrative duty in October and on formal leave last month.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman identified only by her initials, M.Y. According to the complaint, she was waiting outside a 7-Eleven store in late February or early March 2016 for her boyfriend to pick her up.

Fischer knew the woman was subject to immediate search based on past encounters with the woman and conducted a search, the complaint says.

“Fischer also searched her pockets and had M.Y. pull up her bra (but not exposing her breasts) to determine if she was holding anything illegal,” the lawsuit says.

The deputy found nothing improper and offered the woman a ride to her boyfriend’s home, which she accepted, the suit states.

“Before she could put the seat belt on, Fischer reached across her body, put the seat belt on and intentionally touched her crotch area,” the complaint states. Later, “he rubbed his left arm across her breasts,” the suit adds. “As Fischer did this, he said, ‘I hope your boyfriend doesn’t mind this.’”

The allegations are similar to many of the encounters described by other victims.

Earlier this week, three of the alleged victims told The San Diego Union-Tribune they were afraid that county officials were protecting the deputy from arrest because he is a sworn officer. Both the Sheriff’s Department and D.A.’s office rejected the assertion and said they are conducting a thorough and expedited investigation.

CAPTION Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. CAPTION Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. CAPTION Congress approved a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but failed to complete work on an $81-billion disaster aid package. Congress approved a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but failed to complete work on an $81-billion disaster aid package. CAPTION The United Nations overwhelmingly voted Thursday for a resolution meant to condemn the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The United Nations overwhelmingly voted Thursday for a resolution meant to condemn the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. CAPTION A group of Ventura County residents has filed suit, claiming Ventura utilities are responsible for damage caused by the Thomas fire. A group of Ventura County residents has filed suit, claiming Ventura utilities are responsible for damage caused by the Thomas fire. CAPTION Gymnast McKayla Maroney filed suit Wednesday against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics. Gymnast McKayla Maroney filed suit Wednesday against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

jeff.mcdonald@sduniontribune.com