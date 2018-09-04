Small plane crashes in Pacoima, killing man and critically injuring boy

A 60-year old man was fatally injured and a boy was critically hurt when their small plane struck a building after taking off from a Pacoima airport Monday.
The pilot radioed an unspecified problem before the Cessna 150L clipped a building and landed upside down shortly after 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
L.A. County Fire Department personnel based at Whiteman Airport doused flames and rendered emergency aid to the man, who was in cardiac arrest, and a 12-year-old boy.
The two were transported to an area trauma center, where the man died, according to City News Service.