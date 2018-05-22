Gardena man charged in drunk driving crash that killed toddler walking on sidewalk

A Gardena man is accused of killing a toddler in a drunk driving crash in South Los Angeles, officials said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said a woman was walking with her 3-year-old son near 92nd and Figueroa streets Sunday when George Edward Milton Jr., 32, lost control of his car and struck the boy on the sidewalk.

Milton then slammed into a nearby home, put his car in reverse and ran over the toddler again, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Milton tried to flee the neighborhood but was stopped by bystanders, officials said.

He faces one count each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a 0.08% blood-alcohol content causing injury.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in state prison.

Milton, who was convicted of arson in 2006, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. He is being held on $130,000 bail, according to jail records.

CAPTION Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused the Los Angeles Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case." Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused the Los Angeles Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case." CAPTION Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused the Los Angeles Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case." Avenatti, who has blamed the unpaid taxes on an unnamed payroll company, accused the Los Angeles Times of "purposely confusing me with a separate legal entity that has no role in the Daniels case." CAPTION Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England. CAPTION Hundreds gather for a May 18 vigil honoring victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas. Hundreds gather for a May 18 vigil honoring victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas. CAPTION The unwitting star of a viral video where he delivered a racist rant in a Midtown restaurant emerged Thursday from his Manhattan apartment without any comment on his sudden notoriety. The unwitting star of a viral video where he delivered a racist rant in a Midtown restaurant emerged Thursday from his Manhattan apartment without any comment on his sudden notoriety. CAPTION Even Malibu has homeless people, but the city has coped. Even Malibu has homeless people, but the city has coped.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek