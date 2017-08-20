Teacher at elite Brentwood School accused of sexually assaulting a student

A female teacher at the elite Brentwood School has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with an underage teenage student, authorities said.

Aimee Palmitessa, 45, was taken into custody Friday by detectives and is being held at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center, said Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The alleged victim is a 16-year-old student at the school.

Palmitessa was booked on suspicion of statutory rape - sex involving a minor - and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, Im said.

Palmitessa is a biology teacher at the private school, one of Los Angeles’ most expensive schools, sources told The Times. She has a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology and previously taught at Penn State Abington.

Mike Riera, head of Brentwood School, informed parents of the arrest in a newsletter sent out on Saturday and said that officials were “shocked and distressed” over the allegations.

“The Los Angeles Police Department informed us yesterday afternoon that Upper School teacher, Dr. Aimee Palmitessa, had been arrested on suspicion of inappropriate relations with a Brentwood School student and is expected to face charges… We immediately placed Dr. Palmitessa on administrative leave.

“As always, our primary concern is the safety, health and well-being of our students here at Brentwood School. To that end, we will do everything we can to cooperate with the official police investigation.”

