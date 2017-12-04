Mom turns in son, who confesses to molesting up to 50 children, Riverside police say

Before dawn, a woman with her 18-year-old son in her car flagged down a sergeant at Riverside’s Magnolia Avenue police station with a startling request.

She said she wanted to turn in her son, who had earlier called her to say he had molested two boys, 8 and 4, in a motel room.

After interviewing her son, Joseph Hayden Boston, Riverside police jailed him at the Robert Presley Detention Center on Saturday with bail set at $1 million.

In a statement, Riverside police said Boston confessed to sexually assaulting up to 50 children in other cities, starting when he was 10 years old.

Before moving to Riverside in early November, Boston had lived in Lakewood and Buena Park.

In Riverside he was staying at the Simply Home Inn & Suites in the 9800 block of Magnolia Avenue.

There, according to the police statement, he befriended the two boys who were staying at the motel with their parents. The boys were allowed to go into Boston’s room Friday night. Hours later, police said, Boston called his mother, whose name was not disclosed, to tell her that he had molested the boys.

She then drove to the motel and took him to the police station.

Riverside County Child Protective Services responded and took custody of both children.

Riverside Det. Paul Miranda asked anyone with information about other potential victims to call him at (951) 353-7945 or email at pmiranda@riverside.ca.gov

