Woman accuses singer Trey Songz of punching and choking her at Hollywood Hills home

A woman has accused R&B performer Trey Songz of punching and choking her during an altercation at a home in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to her attorney.
The alleged victim, who was not identified, claims she was attacked early Saturday morning at a home the singer rented for the weekend in the Hollywood Hills, according to a statement issued by attorney Lisa Bloom. The woman and the musician, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, have been "friends for years," according to Bloom, who said the singer became enraged when the victim began talking to one of his friends.
"He called her names, choked her and repeatedly punched her in the face. Several people were present and no one helped her," the statement read. "When she took out her phone to call an Uber to get out of there, he threw her phone off a cliff to prevent her from leaving. She took out a second phone and he threw that off the cliff as well."
A Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman confirmed detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident involving the singer over the weekend in the Hollywood Hills. Officers from the LAPD's Topanga Division took a report and the case is being investigated by detectives from the Hollywood Division, the spokeswoman said.
An email to a representative for the performer was not immediately returned. Songz tweeted, "This too shall pass," on Wednesday morning.
In late 2016, the singer was charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer in Detroit after an incident during a performance at Joe Louis Arena, court records show. He pleaded guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace last August and was sentenced to 18 months' probation, according to Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller.
Bloom, the daughter of famed feminist attorney Gloria Allred, has represented women who have accused Bill Cosby and Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment and assault in the past. She also drew considerable criticism last year when she briefly served as an advisor to disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein when he was accused of engaging in a decades-long pattern of sexual abuse and misconduct.
Her latest client suffered headaches and bruising after the altercation with Songz, according to Bloom's statement.
"It's been a terrifying ordeal, but she is resolved to get justice," the attorney said.
The Associated Press and Times Staff Writer Gerrick Kennedy contributed to this report.
