L.A. police seeking public's help in finding USC student missing since Sunday

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old USC graduate student, who was last seen five days ago in the Westlake area.
Bo John Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1100 block of 6th Street near downtown Los Angeles, police said.
Jones is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was wearing a red USC T-shirt, gray shorts and sandals.
Jones’ father, James Jones, told ABC 7 News that his son left his wallet, identification and car at his apartment Sunday. James Jones said he got a notification from the Find My iPhone application Thursday saying his son’s cellphone was at a cellphone store where someone was trying to “crack into it.”
A woman at the store said she found the phone at a playground in MacArthur Park on Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.