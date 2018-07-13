Advertisement

L.A. police seeking public's help in finding USC student missing since Sunday

Javier Panzar
By
Jul 13, 2018 | 8:45 AM
USC graduate student Bo John Jones has not been seen since he left his Westlake apartmant Sunday, according to his family and police.

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old USC graduate student, who was last seen five days ago in the Westlake area.

Bo John Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1100 block of 6th Street near downtown Los Angeles, police said.

Jones is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was wearing a red USC T-shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

Jones’ father, James Jones, told ABC 7 News that his son left his wallet, identification and car at his apartment Sunday. James Jones said he got a notification from the Find My iPhone application Thursday saying his son’s cellphone was at a cellphone store where someone was trying to “crack into it.”

A woman at the store said she found the phone at a playground in MacArthur Park on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.

