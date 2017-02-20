Three shot, including 2 cops, after report of traffic collision in Whittier

Two police officers and one other person were shot Monday morning in Whittier, authorities said.
The officers were responding to a report of a traffic collision near Colima Road and Mar Vista Street about 8 a.m when the shooting occurred, said Lt. Steve Dean of the Whittier Police Department.
The three injured were were taken to a hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.
Police and fire officials did not have information on the condition of the injured or any suspects.
No other details were immediately available.
