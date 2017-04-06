Woman who fell while taking selfie on California bridge won't face charges, deputies say

A woman who plunged 60 feet while taking a selfie on a Northern California bridge is not likely to face charges for crossing a closed walkway, authorities said.

The unidentified woman and group of friends were walking on the catwalk underneath the 730-foot-tall Foresthill Bridge in North Auburn on Tuesday when she tried to pose for a selfie and fell, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. She landed on a trail 60 feet below the bridge.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive, sheriff’s officials said.

The unexpected accident has now triggered a stern warning from sheriff’s officials: “You will be cited and or arrested if found in any closed location. Worse yet, you can lose your life and none of that is worth a selfie! Enjoy the bridge and canyon from the designated areas.”

Sheriff’s officials said the walkways under the bridge are closed for safety reasons.

“This young lady is very lucky to be alive and the consequences could have been worse for her, her friends and her family,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are hoping the woman learned a lesson, and won’t be charging her for trespassing.

“The deputies on scene felt the fall would leave a lasting enough impression to prevent her and her friends from trespassing on the bridge again,” deputies said on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook account.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

ALSO

Woman's body found on rocks of Los Angeles River in Long Beach

He wanted to buy candy, but his card was declined. He got a little angry.

1 dead in Highland Park shooting; 2 suspects at large, police say