A Malibu mystery: A string of shootings, a scientist killed and questions detectives can't answer

Adding to the fear was the discovery of two bodies in recent months. On May 16, the body of Francisco Reynaldo Crux, 52, turned up on Las Virgenes Road near the Malibu Hindu Temple. He had died of blunt-force trauma. On July 27, 19-year-old Roger Chavez Barahona’s body was recovered on an embankment in the 24000 block of Piuma Road. He had died of multiple gunshot wounds. Moore said those homicides are gang-related and aren’t connected to Beaudette’s slaying. Officials say the remote canyon roads have been used as a dumping ground for bodies for decades.