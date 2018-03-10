2 officers shot and wounded in Pomona while responding to barricaded suspect

Two officers were shot and wounded Friday night on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Pomona, according to authorities.
About 11:45 p.m., Pomona Police Chief Mike Olivieri said two officers had been wounded, at least one severely.
Dispatchers relayed reports of "officer down" near the intersection of Palomares Street and Fernleaf Avenue. A law enforcement source said about 75 officers from nearby police agencies responded to the scene but weren't immediately able to remove the officers to safety because of the armed suspect.
The officers, with the Pomona Police Department, were eventually extracted from the scene and taken to a hospital, according to the source.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called out to the 1400 block of Palomares in Pomona around 9:30 p.m. to assist with a barricaded suspect, said dispatch supervisor Jeremy Stafford.
Footage on local news reports showed officers attempting to perform CPR on a man lying on the pavement.
