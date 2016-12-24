Storm brings record rainfall in L.A.; Grapevine closed by snow

A powerful storm brought record rainfall totals to parts of Southern California and prompted the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine due to snow.

The California Highway Patrol said the 5 was closed in both directions at Parker Road.

The storm, the second of two systems that dumped rain in the drought-plagued region, left an inch or more of precipitation in some areas.

The National Weather Service said new rain records for the day were set at LAX (0.96 inches), Long Beach Airport (1.07) and Camarillo (1.6), among other places.

Southern California has experienced several years of record dry conditions, so the pair of storms have provided a welcome relief to many. Some experts believe the storms are an omen to wetter weather later in the winter.

The overnight storm moved in with force, flooding streets and causing some power outages. Mudslides closed the California Incline in Santa Monica and jammed traffic on Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. Firefighters rescued a man in a floating device in the Los Angeles River near Glassell Park, according to City News Service.

The snow level fell to 3,000 feet, causing the Grapevine closure as well as traffic alerts on some mountain roads.

The storm is expected to move out by Saturday morning, bringing sunny skies with highs in the 60s. Christmas Day will see partly cloudy skies with highs around 60 in L.A.

Despite the storms, Southern California remains under severe drought conditions, even as Northern California begin to rebound.

Steady, moderate rain over weeks and months this year is what has pulled 15% of the state — all in Northern California — out of drought conditions, according to the National Weather Service and U.S. Drought Report. The rains have helped revive reservoirs that feed the two massive systems that move water from the northern Sierra into cities and farmlands.