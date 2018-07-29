After deadly Carr fire doubles in size, Redding community left devastated and searching for loved ones

Evacuees filled the region’s hotels as well as several facilities set up by the Red Cross. An evacuation center at Shasta College in Redding reached capacity before 9 a.m. The 500 people bunking down in the campus’ cafeteria and gymnasium included residents of three senior care facilities, many of whom are not mobile, according to Peter Griggs, the college’s director of marketing and outreach. The campus is east of the 5 Freeway and “at a very safe distance,” he said.