Pilot killed after small plane crashes into backyard in Sacramento County, officials say

A pilot was killed Thursday afternoon when his small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Sacramento County, officials said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a single-engine, home-built Lancair IV-P crashed near a chicken coop in a yard in Rio Linda, near the county’s McClellan Airfield, federal and local officials said. The property is in a rural area with equestrian lots and farmland.

The pilot, who was alone in the plane, was treated for major injuries before being pronounced dead. The home was empty and no one else was injured.

A witness to the crash, which took down electrical lines and left the plane with “significant” damage, called authorities, said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal.

It’s not clear what led to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

ALSO

Walnut farmers file $15-million claim against California for Oroville Dam crisis

Death Valley breaks 100-year-old record for hottest month ever in July

Justin Bieber won't be cited after hitting photographer with truck