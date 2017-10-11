LAPD investigating family dispute involving Harvey Weinstein, sources say

Los Angeles police responded to a family disturbance involving embattled movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the LAPD’s Wilshire Division responded to a radio call at around 10:30 a.m. to a residence in what sources described as a dispute between Weinstein and another family member. The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said Weinstein was in some distress. Police continue to investigate, the sources said, but stressed officials are considered it welfare call, not a criminal call.

Weinstein Co., based in New York, fired Harvey Weinstein over the weekend after an investigation by the New York Times said he’d reached at least eight legal settlements, dating to 1990, with women over alleged harassment.

On Tuesday, the New Yorker published a story that included, among other allegations, claims that Weinstein had raped three women in the last 20 years. Among them was actress Asia Argento, who appeared in “B. Monkey,” a 1999 drama distributed by Miramax, then headed by Weinstein.

Weinstein, who previously apologized for some of his behavior, denied the rape claims. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a representative said in a statement, adding that “Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

In a statement Tuesday night, Weinstein Co.’s board of directors said they were “shocked and dismayed” by the latest allegations and that they are “committed to assisting with our full energies in all criminal or other investigations of these alleged acts.”