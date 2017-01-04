This is our look at President-elect Donald Trump's transition and the outgoing Obama administration:
- You say hello, I say goodbye: Pence and Obama visit Capitol Hill to talk Obamacare
- Trump picks Wall Street lawyer to head Securities and Exchange Commission
- Trump tweets second thoughts on repealing Obamacare
- Sen. Jeff Sessions gets a surprise endorsement in his bid to be Attorney General
- Under heavy criticism, House Republicans abandon effort to weaken congressional ethics panel
- The Clintons will attend Trump's inauguration
Donald Trump suggests second thoughts on Obamacare repeal: 'Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web'
|Noah Bierman
Is Donald Trump going wobbly on repealing Obamacare, one of his signature campaign pledges? A series of vague statements Wednesday that Republicans "must be careful" and that the law will "fall of its own weight" suggested that he might be having second thoughts.
Backtracking on that pledge, not only one of his biggest promises but also one of the biggest for the new Republican Congress, would be a significant flip-flop. But figuring out a replacement for the law, without losing its most popular attributes, is proving exceedingly difficult for Republicans.
It's unclear what, exactly, Trump is recommending. But his tweets suggest the belief that by doing nothing, Republicans could absolve themselves of political responsibility for high health costs. He did not say if or how he would he would help alleviate health costs for millions of Americans.
Sen. Charles E. Schumer, the New Yorker who leads Democrats in the Senate, said in several interviews Wednesday that Republicans are in a bind over their efforts to repeal the law.
"They are like the dog who caught the bus," he told Politico . "Because you cannot repeal a plan and put nothing in its place. It doesn't matter if you say the repeal won't take place for a year or two years."