Donald Trump suggests second thoughts on Obamacare repeal: 'Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web'

Is Donald Trump going wobbly on repealing Obamacare, one of his signature campaign pledges? A series of vague statements Wednesday that Republicans "must be careful" and that the law will "fall of its own weight" suggested that he might be having second thoughts.

Backtracking on that pledge, not only one of his biggest promises but also one of the biggest for the new Republican Congress, would be a significant flip-flop. But figuring out a replacement for the law, without losing its most popular attributes, is proving exceedingly difficult for Republicans.

It's unclear what, exactly, Trump is recommending. But his tweets suggest the belief that by doing nothing, Republicans could absolve themselves of political responsibility for high health costs. He did not say if or how he would he would help alleviate health costs for millions of Americans.