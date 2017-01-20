When Trump said 'American carnage,' we're guessing he didn't mean the heavy-metal tour

During his first speech as president, Donald Trump railed against "American carnage." While many may have wondered what exactly the president meant , we're guessing he wasn't referring to the heavy-metal bands Slayer and Megadeth's joint 2010 tour dubbed the American Carnage Tour.

"This is what the fans want to see: good honest American heavy metal," Megadeth's Dave Mustaine told The Times in 2010 about the tour.

The first leg of that North American tour ran from July 23 to Sept. 4, 2010, with Testament in tow. For the second leg (Sept. 24 to Oct. 21), Megadeth and Slayer were joined by Anthrax .

Granted, these good honest American heavy-metal fans were probably unimpressed with how their genre was absent at any of President Trump's inaugural events where 3 Doors Down was the rock band of choice .