Food odysseys

This week, Jonathan considers the new restaurant from chef Ori Menashe and his wife and pastry chef, Genevieve Gergis, lately opened in DTLA, not too far from Bestia, the Italian restaurant which has been one of the hardest reservations in town since, well, what seems like forever but is only so in restaurant-time. Bavel, named after the Biblical tower, is Middle Eastern in idea and on the plate. So: hummus. “And as you scrape the bread between one density and the other, through the oil or not, the dish becomes an essay in the nuances of texture and fragrance, a nifty, chefly trick.”