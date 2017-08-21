Essential California: How the USC med school scandal could affect a major court case

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Aug. 21, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Long shadow of a scandal at USC

Of the many consequences of the drug scandal involving former USC medical school dean Carmen Puliafito, few are as high-stakes as the possible effect on the legal battle between the University of California and USC over the defection of a star UC Alzheimer's disease researcher. Puliafito was a key figure in luring the researcher to USC. Hundreds of millions of dollars are potentially at stake in the legal battle. Los Angeles Times

Plus: USC moved to further distance itself from the former dean of its medical school at the center of a scandal, downplaying Puliafito’s much-touted performance as a fundraiser for the university. USC’s senior vice president for university advancement said in a letter to alumni and supporters that assertions that Puliafito raised more than $1 billion while leading the Keck School of Medicine were overblown and that the physician was personally responsible for collecting barely 1% of that amount over the last seven years. Los Angeles Times

Talking about the end of life

Some doctors in California felt uncomfortable last year when a new law began allowing terminally ill patients to request lethal medicines, saying their careers had been dedicated to saving lives, not ending them. But physicians across the state say the conversations that health workers are having with patients are leading to patients’ fears and needs around dying being addressed better than ever before. They say the law has improved medical care for sick patients, even those who don’t take advantage of it. Los Angeles Times

Trash sticker shock

El Sereno resident Scott Toland is another unhappy customer of L.A.’s new refuse and recycling program. Toland recently learned that because of an assortment of extra fees, all backed by Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council as part of RecycLA, the monthly trash bill at the 10-unit condominium complex where he lives could double — at a minimum. And that’s only if his homeowner association cuts back on regular trash pickup. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Eclipse watch: L.A. residents won’t see a total eclipse of the sun this morning — a partial eclipse is all they can hope for — but if the weather cooperates, it should still be a pretty good show. Above Southern California, the moon will start to edge into the sun just after 9 a.m. Pacific time. The maximum eclipse will happen at 10:21 a.m. Here’s our guide to watching safely. Los Angeles Times

Neediest cases: Steve Lopez’s columns have been something special of late. Here’s his latest about a woman whose life unraveled in Los Angeles and is now living in her car. She hopes to regain her health and her job. Los Angeles Times

Saying no to hate: A popular Southern California pastor denounced white nationalists and called for a “spiritual awakening” as he kicked off an annual Christian retreat in Anaheim this weekend attended by more than 25,000 people. Los Angeles Times

Don’t pick up the phone: Robocalls are annoying, but some Southern California area codes get more than others. It’s an especially bad problem in the 310 and 949. Here’s a breakdown. Orange County Register

Trojans’ horse: Traveler, USC's mascot, is coming under scrutiny for having a name similar to that of Robert E. Lee's horse. Los Angeles Times

Hindenburg Park: How La Crescenta has dealt with its own Nazi history. Salon

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Protest in Laguna Beach: Hundreds of counter-protesters showed up at Sunday’s “America First!” rally, apparently far outnumbering those participating in an event billed as a vigil for victims of crimes committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally. The protests were largely peaceful, if tense and loud, for much of the evening. Los Angeles Times

Arrested: The brother of a leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel was indicted on drug smuggling charges Friday, a day after he was arrested at the border in Nogales, Ariz., the U.S. attorney’s office in San Diego said. San Diego Union-Tribune

Innovative: In a change of tactics, smugglers are using drones to fly meth over Mexican border into San Diego, officials say. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT