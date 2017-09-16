Essential California: UCLA shuts pharmacy after state finds it sent out drugs with expired, potentially dangerous ingredients

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Sept. 16. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

A UCLA pharmacy was closed after the state found it sent out drugs with expired, potentially dangerous ingredients. Whether any patients were harmed is unknown, and UCLA, which owned and operated the compounding pharmacy, refused to comment for months. It’s unclear if the university attempted to warn patients who might be at risk or to recall the adulterated medications that were sent to them. Los Angeles Times

California lawmakers sped to the close of the legislative session on Friday, addressing one of their signature issues with a sweeping package of bills aiming to address the state’s crippling housing costs. The bills are expected to raise billions in funding to help finance the construction of thousands of new homes for the state’s low-income residents. They also attempt to ease local regulations on home building, a necessary move, lawmakers said, to help middle-class Californians who are now overwhelmed by costs. Los Angeles Times

Reports that Google's parent company, Alphabet, is mulling a $1-billion investment in Uber's archrival, Lyft, suggests that Uber’s ongoing dominance isn’t a sure thing, and that recent scandals that led to change in the company’s leadership may have dealt a greater blow to the company’s brand than originally expected. Los Angeles Times

Happening around town: This week, Prince Nasser bin Hamad al Khalifa, the son of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and a large entourage jostled their way through a rushed tour of the Museum of Tolerance. It was led by the museum’s founder, Rabbi Marvin Hier, who also founded the Simon Wiesenthal Center, named after the famed hunter of Nazis. Bahrain is not known for its religious tolerance, but that the prince would come to the Museum of Tolerance — an unabashedly pro-Israel institution — highlights the shifting times of Middle Eastern politics, when common enemies and concerns can create strange bedfellows. Los Angeles Times

RIP Cassini: They clapped, though they didn’t smile. But what did you expect? Cassini, their beloved spacecraft, was dead. Confirmation that the explorer had indeed vaporized as planned in the cloud tops of Saturn was received at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory just before 5 a.m. Friday. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Check out this oral history of how NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn came to be. Los Angeles Times

Chefs cry fowl: A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a California law that bans the sale of foie gras made by the force-feeding of ducks and geese. Chefs across the state are not happy with the decision. Los Angeles Times

Scandal: A teacher at the elite Brentwood School was charged Friday with repeatedly having unlawful sex with a 17-year-old male student this summer, prosecutors said. Los Angeles Times

Heartbreaking story: A woman who died after her car went off the road and overturned in the California Aqueduct in Hesperia managed to call her mother and tell her she loved her before she died, her family said at a news conference Friday. Los Angeles Times

DACA reaction: In more than a dozen conversations with Trump voters in Mesa, Ariz., not one found fault with Trump’s abandonment of his vow to deport the young immigrants referred to as “Dreamers.” In the bargain, he said, Democrats agreed to much tougher border enforcement, though not construction of a physical wall. “I’m a believer in America first,” Joe Dahlstrom, 45, a Mesa golf course owner, said as misters sprayed him and his 4-year-old daughter, Gracyn, outside the Panera Bread where they stopped Thursday night for a family dinner. Los Angeles Times