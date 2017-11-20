Essential California: Cult leader Charles Manson is dead

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Nov. 20, and here’s what’s happening across California:

Manson dies

Charles Manson, who plotted a string of bizarre murders in Los Angeles in 1969 that horrified and fascinated the nation and signified to many the symbolic end of the 1960s and the idealism and naiveté the decade represented, has died at age 83. Considered one of the most infamous criminals of the 20th century, Manson did not commit the murders himself; instead he persuaded a group of his followers to carry out the killings. He died at a Kern County hospital at 8:13 p.m Sunday of natural causes, according to Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Los Angeles Times

Profile in evil: “To stay in the limelight, he played the madman role to epic effect. But he didn’t have preternatural brainwashing powers. He didn’t turn California into the Paradise Lost that so many writers had been waiting for. He didn’t even terrify the state in the way a true sadist, Richard Ramirez, the Night Stalker, would 15 years later. He was a scab mite who bit at the perfect time and place to be enshrined in Baby Boomer lore,” writes The Times’ Joe Mozingo. Los Angeles Times

Reaction: Many on social media said Manson's death should be a time to remember and mourn his victims. Los Angeles Times

New allegations of sexual misconduct

Keri Claussen Khalighi was a 17-year-old fashion model when she met Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons at a casting call. Ratner was an up-and-coming music video director and a protege of Simmons, the Def Jam Recordings mogul. In 1991, they took Khalighi to dinner in New York, and then back to Simmons’ apartment to show her a music video they’d been working on. Soon, Simmons began making aggressive sexual advances, yanking off her clothes, Khalighi said. “I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I'll never forget the look on his face,” she recalled. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.” Simmons disputed her account: “Everything that occurred between Keri and me occurred with her full consent and participation,” he said. Ratner had “no recollection” of Khalighi asking him for help and denied witnessing her “protest,” his attorney Martin Singer said. Los Angeles Times

Plus: After enduring what she described as sexual harassment by Ratner, actress Olivia Munn felt she had finally shared her story, on the record and in the proper context. Now she doesn't understand why anyone is still working with the director. Los Angeles Times

Violence in South Los Angeles

Lately, the violence in Harvard Park in South Los Angeles has escalated. Homicides in the half-mile or so around the park nearly tripled in 2016, to eight from three the year before. So far this year, six people have been killed. Most of the victims were black men, though the neighborhood’s population of about 12,000 is roughly one-third black and two-thirds Latino. The area around Harvard Park was the deadliest place for African Americans in Los Angeles County last year, according to the Times’ Homicide Report. Los Angeles Times

UCLA’s football coach is fired

An era that once appeared on the verge of a return to football glory for UCLA ended with a thud Sunday when the school announced it had fired coach Jim Mora, who could not build on the early success he achieved as his teams sputtered the last two seasons. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Train problems: More than half of the delays on the Los Angeles County passenger rail network last year were connected to problems with Metropolitan Transportation Authority train cars, a new audit has found. Los Angeles Times

Great column: A house that sold for nearly $800,000 over asking price speaks to the inequity of California, columnist Steve Lopez argues. Los Angeles Times

More Trump tweets: President Trump said Sunday that he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail. Trump's tweet came after the father of player LiAngelo Ball minimized the president's involvement in winning the players' release during an interview Saturday with ESPN. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Dearly beloved: “A United States man and a Mexican woman have wed between the doors of a steel border gate that is opened for only an hour or so every year.” Associated Press