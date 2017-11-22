Essential California: Amid 'missteps,' John Lasseter takes a leave of absence

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 22, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Taking a leave of absence

John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, is taking a six-month leave of absence, citing unspecified “missteps,” a stunning reversal of fortune for a figure so influential in Hollywood he has often been compared to Walt Disney. Lasseter, the pioneering executive who built Emeryville, Calif.-based Pixar Animation Studios into an entertainment juggernaut and helped revive Disney’s once-struggling animation business, said in a memo to staff Tuesday that the decision followed a “number of difficult conversations that have been very painful for me.” People close to the studio said several female employees had complained internally about their interactions with the executive. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Stories from inside Pixar. The Hollywood Reporter

And: Charlie Rose’s CBS News and PBS career came to an unceremonious end Tuesday when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment. Los Angles Times

Onward: HBO said that it plans to continue Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy series despite accusations of sexual misconduct against the hip-hop mogul. Los Angeles Times

What happens when you have no place to go?

In March 2016, L.A. County shut down its emergency “welcome centers,” where foster kids with nowhere else to go could stay for a day or less, and opened three-day shelters run by private providers. Some are entering the foster system for the first time. For those, the 72-hour facilities generally serve as intended — a temporary stop on the way to a longer-term home. But many have cycled in and out of foster placements for years, sometimes getting kicked out, “AWOLing,” or landing in jail in between. Some have histories of substance abuse, mental illness or sex work. Others are pregnant or have children of their own. Los Angeles Times

The ‘honor system’?

When Kevin Janson Neal told a judge in February that he’d turn over his only firearm, authorities relied on the “honor system,” as they often do, in taking him at his word, a Tehama County sheriff’s official said. In the statement he made in a Feb. 22 court filing in response to a civil harassment restraining order against him, Neal said that he had turned in a single pistol to a Red Bluff gun business and that he had no other guns, records show. Los Angeles Times

What to cook? What to eat?

As Americans gather around the dinner table this Thanksgiving, the food on their plates will differ — except for stuffing; nearly everyone eats stuffing. We looked at Google search trends of holiday recipes to find regional differences. Live in California? Good news. You may be getting fried turkey and Brussels sprouts. Feasting in Louisiana? Even better news. Pecan pie may be on the menu, even though it’s less common throughout the country. Los Angeles Times

Plus: With the big day approaching, here are the 29 Thanksgiving dishes you still have time to pull off. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Boring, not bo-rrring: Elon Musk's tunneling company known as the Boring Co. – which is seeking to build an alternate transportation system that could whisk commuters from the San Fernando Valley to the Westside along the 405 Freeway — has filed an application with Los Angeles officials seeking approval to begin digging within city limits. Los Angeles Times

He’s over it: “I can no longer be involved with so many people who feel so entitled. ... The behavior on the sidelines has been despicable too often.” — A Beverly Hills youth sports ref calls it quits, blaming annoying parents. LA Weekly

What to do with him? Now that Charles Manson is dead, the question is what happens to his body. Los Angeles Times

Plus: With Manson’s death, the next chapter in the family saga will involve follower Leslie Van Houten. Van Houten is one of several Manson followers who are still alive and in prison. They periodically come up for parole review, though none has been released. Los Angeles Times

And: Read here about how Manson’s death is being viewed by the alt-right. Huffington Post

New mind-set? Are Asian churches in Southern California changing their stance on LGBT relationships? Orange County Register