Essential California: Inside Disney's blockbuster deal

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Dec. 15, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Major media moves

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s audacious bid to buy much of the media empire Rupert Murdoch built represents a big bet that the Burbank company can beat Silicon Valley in the war for the future of entertainment. The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday agreed to pay $52.4 billion to buy film and TV assets owned by 21st Century Fox, the largest acquisition in the company’s history. The deal would not only transform Hollywood into a land of fewer studio giants, but fire a clear warning shot to technology juggernauts like Netflix, Amazon and Google. The message: Legacy media — or, at least Disney, the king of them all — isn’t going down without a fight. Los Angeles Times

Plus: One thing is clear. Murdoch is drastically downsizing his empire and charting a far different path forward than what Iger is pursuing. Murdoch has long been a contrarian, never a sentimentalist. Los Angeles Times

And: Here’s what Disney is acquiring in its blockbuster deal with 21st Century Fox. Los Angeles Times

The fires continue

For well over a week, hundreds of inmates have chain-sawed through relentless thickets of chaparral, cutting lines through the backcountry to thwart the Thomas fire’s sudden rushes at homes. On Thursday, they were deep in the Los Padres National Forest, covered in wood grit and soot and sweat, as the Thomas fire continued to grow — claiming a firefighter’s life in Fillmore and becoming the fourth-biggest in modern California history. The colossal effort to contain this late-season blaze is going into its 11th day. More than 8,000 fire personnel have been fighting a sharply uneven battle against a devilish fusion of dry wind, fault-crumpled terrain and desiccated vegetation. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Fire officials confirmed that fire apparatus engineer Cory Iverson of San Diego died while battling the Thomas fire. Los Angeles Times

And: Animal care officials said they are investigating the deaths of 29 horses at a Sylmar ranch during the fast-moving Creek fire last week. Los Angeles Times

In Ventura: A week after the Thomas fire swept through Ventura, devouring hundreds of hillside homes and masking the town in a thick, yellow-brown smoke, residents began the long process of recovering. Los Angeles Times

Wall Street’s cut of your electric bill

Eric Hildebrandt first raised the red flag in an annual report written in 2015 for his bosses overseeing California’s electricity market. He raised the same issue in a 2016 report. And he is raising it again in a recently released 2017 report. The warning to the California Independent System Operator: Trading by speculators and other investors in an obscure financial instrument pegged to electricity transmission is costing the state’s electricity customers an average of $76 million a year, contributing to higher rates. From 2009 to 2017, Hildebrandt reported to the state, California ratepayers lost almost $700 million, and the tab keeps growing. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

More allegations: Three more women have accused Assemblyman Matt Dababneh of sexual misconduct. One of them, Nancy Miret, has filed a police report with the LAPD alleging Dababneh had sex with her without consent four years ago. Dababneh announced last week he is resigning after two women had publicly accused him of harassment. He said the allegations against him are false. Los Angeles Times

New records: Freshman applicants to California’s public universities have soared to a new record, with UCLA again leading the way. Los Angeles Times

Hate crime: Swastikas and other graffiti were found on Temple Aliyah in Woodland Hills earlier this week, and authorities are investigating the actions as a hate crime, it was reported Thursday. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Time to step aside: State Senate leader Kevin de León said Thursday he has “strongly suggested” that Sen. Tony Mendoza take a leave of absence until the completion of an investigation by outside attorneys into allegations that Mendoza sexually harassed three former aides. Los Angeles Times

The Mayor’s Fund: A nonprofit created by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to fund local civic programs spent $8 million in its third year, according to tax records released Thursday. Los Angeles Times