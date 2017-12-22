Essential California: Who will San Francisco's next mayor be?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Dec. 22, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The next San Francisco mayor

“San Francisco is getting a new mayor, owing to the sudden death of incumbent Ed Lee. All of the grandeur, and all of the grit, accompany the position,” writes Mark Z. Barabak. “To say the race is wide open — Lee having passed just about a week ago — is an understatement. London Breed is the acting mayor, by dint of her role as president of the Board of Supervisors, the city’s governing body. Whether she runs to keep the job, agrees to serve as caretaker until a June 5 special election or continues in the role because the fractious 11-member board can’t agree on an interim successor are open questions. Wheels are spinning.” Los Angeles Times

Evacuation orders are lifted

Authorities lifted all evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County on Thursday morning as fire crews continued to slow the spread of the massive Thomas fire. Gusty winds washed over Southern California but had little effect on the efforts of firefighters to contain the blaze. It grew 400 acres during the day Thursday, now covers 272,600 acres and is 65% contained, fire officials said. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Gov. Jerry Brown requested a major disaster declaration from President Trump to assist with the response to the devastating wildfires that raged across Southern California this month. Los Angeles Times

And: Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is suspending dividend payments to shareholders out of concern for any finding of financial liability in Northern California’s devastating wildfires. Associated Press

Broadcaster Dick Enberg dies

Long recognized as one of the most versatile and enthusiastic sports announcers of his era, Dick Enberg did it all: major league baseball, college and pro football, college basketball, boxing, tennis, golf, Olympics, Rose Bowls and Super Bowls, and Breeders’ Cup horse racing. Enberg, who died at age 82 on Thursday, also was an author, a fixture at Pasadena’s Tournament of Roses parade, the host of several sports-themed TV game shows and was still calling San Diego Padres baseball games into his 80s. Los Angeles Times

And: Earlier this week, Enberg said he had hoped to lure Magic Johnson, Colin Kaepernick, Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz and Jack Nicholson to his podcast, “Sound of Success.” San Diego Union-Tribune

L.A. STORIES

Laker on probation: Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to a probation violation. Under a work-release program, he is being allowed to leave the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center for games and practices. Los Angeles Times

Worth a shot? A guide to paying your property taxes early — before the new tax law kicks in. Los Angeles Times

The year that was: L.A.'s twin disasters — rising homelessness and spiraling rents — have the same DNA, writes columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times

To the rescue? Can Anita Hill fix Hollywood’s harassment problem? New York Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

RIP: Dominic Luong, the first Vietnamese American bishop in the U.S., has died at age 77. Luong’s work was so tireless and his passion so evident that Pope John Paul II appointed him auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Orange in 2003, making him the first Vietnamese-born Roman Catholic priest in the U.S. and an immediate spiritual leader in the country’s largest Vietnamese American community — Little Saigon. Los Angeles Times

This is a problem: The number of journalists killed while on the job or in retaliation for their work declined worldwide in 2017, but one country remains increasingly perilous — Mexico. Los Angeles Times

That’s a twist: The groom in a high-profile border wedding is actually a drug smuggler who is awaiting sentencing. San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Ax the tax? “A new poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found 52 percent of likely voters would support an initiative repealing California’s recent increases in gas taxes and vehicle license fees, while 46 percent said they ‘strongly’ support repealing the charges.” Sacramento Bee

Taking a stand: Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Thursday that she would not support an end-of-year spending bill that does not include protections for people brought to the country illegally as children as well as funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Nevertheless, the bill passed. Los Angeles Times