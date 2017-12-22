Essential California: Who will San Francisco's next mayor be?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Dec. 22, and here’s what’s happening across California:
The next San Francisco mayor
“San Francisco is getting a new mayor, owing to the sudden death of incumbent Ed Lee. All of the grandeur, and all of the grit, accompany the position,” writes Mark Z. Barabak. “To say the race is wide open — Lee having passed just about a week ago — is an understatement. London Breed is the acting mayor, by dint of her role as president of the Board of Supervisors, the city’s governing body. Whether she runs to keep the job, agrees to serve as caretaker until a June 5 special election or continues in the role because the fractious 11-member board can’t agree on an interim successor are open questions. Wheels are spinning.” Los Angeles Times
Evacuation orders are lifted
Authorities lifted all evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County on Thursday morning as fire crews continued to slow the spread of the massive Thomas fire. Gusty winds washed over Southern California but had little effect on the efforts of firefighters to contain the blaze. It grew 400 acres during the day Thursday, now covers 272,600 acres and is 65% contained, fire officials said. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Gov. Jerry Brown requested a major disaster declaration from President Trump to assist with the response to the devastating wildfires that raged across Southern California this month. Los Angeles Times
And: Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is suspending dividend payments to shareholders out of concern for any finding of financial liability in Northern California’s devastating wildfires. Associated Press
Broadcaster Dick Enberg dies
Long recognized as one of the most versatile and enthusiastic sports announcers of his era, Dick Enberg did it all: major league baseball, college and pro football, college basketball, boxing, tennis, golf, Olympics, Rose Bowls and Super Bowls, and Breeders’ Cup horse racing. Enberg, who died at age 82 on Thursday, also was an author, a fixture at Pasadena’s Tournament of Roses parade, the host of several sports-themed TV game shows and was still calling San Diego Padres baseball games into his 80s. Los Angeles Times
And: Earlier this week, Enberg said he had hoped to lure Magic Johnson, Colin Kaepernick, Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz and Jack Nicholson to his podcast, “Sound of Success.” San Diego Union-Tribune
Laker on probation: Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to a probation violation. Under a work-release program, he is being allowed to leave the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center for games and practices. Los Angeles Times
Worth a shot? A guide to paying your property taxes early — before the new tax law kicks in. Los Angeles Times
The year that was: L.A.'s twin disasters — rising homelessness and spiraling rents — have the same DNA, writes columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times
To the rescue? Can Anita Hill fix Hollywood’s harassment problem? New York Times
RIP: Dominic Luong, the first Vietnamese American bishop in the U.S., has died at age 77. Luong’s work was so tireless and his passion so evident that Pope John Paul II appointed him auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Orange in 2003, making him the first Vietnamese-born Roman Catholic priest in the U.S. and an immediate spiritual leader in the country’s largest Vietnamese American community — Little Saigon. Los Angeles Times
This is a problem: The number of journalists killed while on the job or in retaliation for their work declined worldwide in 2017, but one country remains increasingly perilous — Mexico. Los Angeles Times
That’s a twist: The groom in a high-profile border wedding is actually a drug smuggler who is awaiting sentencing. San Diego Union-Tribune
Ax the tax? “A new poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found 52 percent of likely voters would support an initiative repealing California’s recent increases in gas taxes and vehicle license fees, while 46 percent said they ‘strongly’ support repealing the charges.” Sacramento Bee
Taking a stand: Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Thursday that she would not support an end-of-year spending bill that does not include protections for people brought to the country illegally as children as well as funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Nevertheless, the bill passed. Los Angeles Times
Newly revealed: E. Scott Lloyd, the antiabortion activist who heads the Trump administration’s refugee resettlement program, tried to prevent a 17-year-old rape victim in federal detention from getting an abortion, according to court documents. Los Angeles Times
Job for a former A.G.: Former California Atty. Gen. Bill Lockyer is going from enforcing laws against marijuana to legally distributing the drug under the state’s new rules that allow the sale and possession of pot for recreational use. Los Angeles Times
More allegations: Harvey Weinstein and his namesake production company are facing a new sexual harassment and misconduct lawsuit from an employee, “Marco Polo” associate producer Alexandra Canosa. Los Angeles Times
That’s a lot of phone calls: Federal authorities intercepted more than 1,300 phone calls covering nearly 200 hours in the college basketball bribery and corruption investigation, according to a document filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Los Angeles Times
Caught on camera: A video captures a beating by Pasadena police that left Christopher Ballew with a broken leg. He's filed a claim against them. Los Angeles Times
Big donation: A conservation group on Thursday purchased a sprawling stretch of Santa Barbara County coastline — a prized acquisition made possible by a $165-million gift from a couple who had long sought to protect the pristine ranchland from development. Los Angeles Times
Hmm: San Francisco’s latest attempt to stop homeless camps from sprouting on public land took the form of dozens of boulders under a maze of freeway ramps, but apparently to no avail. San Francisco Chronicle
Nice honor: The Chris Cornell Scholarship, named for the late Soundgarden/Audioslave singer and songwriter, is being launched at the UCLA School of Law with a gift of $1 million from a coalition led by the late musician’s wife, Vicky Cornell. Los Angeles Times
Want a refund? Learn about Happy Returns, a Santa Monica start-up trying to make money by making it easier for people to send back e-commerce purchases. Los Angeles Times
Great interview: Jessica Chastain and Saoirse Ronan speak their minds — along with other top actresses — in this Envelope Roundtable. Los Angeles Times
Instagram or it didn't happen? L.A. restaurants show how the app has changed their industry. Los Angeles Times
Today’s California memory comes from Joe Soja:
“I packed everything I had in a Honda Civic and drove cross-country from Connecticut to Los Angeles when I was 30 years old in 1982. It was everything I imagined it would be, and much more. The seductiveness of the place hit me as soon as I got off the plane at LAX. It was absolutely gorgeous, a city of angels. Palm trees, houses built into the canyons, the magnificent views, Sunset Strip, UCLA, Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park, Echo Park, Laurel Canyon, Hollywood. I worked at the Sherman Oaks Newsstand, in the Valley, which was a city block long, and carried magazines and newspapers from around the world, prior to the internet. All the famous and beautiful stopped by. It was heaven on earth, and it still is.”
