Essential California: Work on the Thomas fire doesn't stop for Christmas

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 26, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The latest from the Thomas fire

Kelley Whitelens is the only female firefighter in a 19-person team from South Dakota fighting the fierce Thomas fire. It’s unclear how many female firefighters have been on the front lines, but with more than 8,000 firefighters battling the blaze at its peak, many were women, who faced the same challenges as their male colleagues with one major addition — navigating the heat and treacherous terrain in gear made for men. “My uniform hangs on me and is baggy,” Whitelens said as she sat down, exhausted, on a wooden bench. “It’s uncomfortable, but I’ve learned to get used to it.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: As the sun rose Monday morning, Pedro Barba had to settle for imagining what his family was doing without him. In their Riverside home, Barba’s wife would be fixing hot cocoa and pan dulce for their two children. The three would be readying to open their gifts. A hundred miles away, the firefighter was gearing up for another day attacking the Thomas fire, California’s largest wildfire on record. He was one of 1,500 firefighters and crew members working around the clock on Christmas Day to douse hot spots, maintain containment lines and mop up parts of the more than 280,000 acres charred by the massive blaze. Los Angeles Times

A novel way to fight deportations

Immigration is a federal, not state, responsibility, but attorneys hope pardons will eliminate the rationale for deportations. Across the country, immigration attorneys are doing the same: seeking gubernatorial pardons in last-ditch attempts to forestall deportations or allow the deported to return to the U.S. Targeting convicted criminals for deportation isn’t a new idea; it was a priority under President Obama, who deported more people than any of his predecessors. But during the Obama administration, only those with serious crimes on their records were targeted for removal. President Trump has cast a much wider net. Los Angeles Times

BEST OF 2017

Over the next week, Essential California will reboot some of the stories that moved us most this year. Have a nomination? Let us know:

-- A college education is for some people more essential than ever to gaining a footing in today’s economy. But for those without means, it can be an epic struggle. Ashley Powers’ harrowing profile of what some students must do to get ahead. California Sunday Magazine

-- Deep in California’s coastal woods near the Oregon border, the Yurok Reservation straddles the mighty Klamath River, the tribe’s lifeblood for centuries. But over the last 50 years, the yearly migration of salmon from the Pacific dwindled, and poverty, addiction and lawlessness gripped the reservation. Joe Mozingo on the suicide epidemic that followed. Los Angeles Times

-- Residents in the Coachella Valley accused of minor infractions — overgrown weeds, a junk-filled yard, selling Popsicles without a business license — ended up being held up for thousands of dollars by a law firm that critics say made huge profits at the public’s expense. Brett Kelman’s expose sparked outrage and change. Desert Sun

-- The story of Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein and his treatment of women sparked a cultural revolution in the entertainment industry and well beyond. It all started with this story by Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey. New York Times

L.A. STORIES

The winter weather outlook: California’s dismally dry autumn paints a bleak outlook for the state’s rainy season, unless the weather this winter makes a big about-face. The situation is a major turnaround from last year, when Northern California was battered by a series of “atmospheric river” storms that helped end the state’s five-year drought. When it was over, California’s northern Sierra Nevada experienced the wettest winter on record, with some ski resorts staying open through the summer. Los Angeles Times

Seasons greetings: Christmas Day in Los Angeles County included efforts in downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood and Pasadena to help the growing homeless population, along with traditional church services. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The homeless struggle to find Christmastime joy on the streets of San Diego. San Diego Union Tribune

Great! There will be no more late fees at Los Angeles County public libraries for patrons who are younger than 21. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Mystery in West Texas: How did a border patrol agent die? New York Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

In need of a fix: Santa can't fix these problems with California's state government, writes columnist George Skelton. Los Angeles Times