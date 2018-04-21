Essential California: Where's Gavin?

There's an unkind stereotype out there that Angelenos are loath to crack open a book. If that's true, how do you explain the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books? Last year, 150,000 people flocked to the city's biggest celebration of reading and storytelling. This year, the 23rd Festival of Books will be at USC today and Sunday. More than 500 authors and performers will be there, including Diana Gabaldon, Jorge Ramos, Patton Oswalt, Junot Díaz, Reza Aslan, Maria Shriver and Leslie Odom Jr. Los Angeles Times