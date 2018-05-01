Essential California: Pence and the caravan

"We lived with one of my greatest aunties, Tia Susana, my hero and pioneer in her own right, and the Preciado family in Compton. We would be in 'El Norte.' Soon after the adventuresome passage, while settling into an early-evening family gathering and after hours of play time near Compton High School, with the summer's warmth and weather that only we know in this fine state, we surrounded the most magnificent invention of all time, developed by the 'gringos': Television! If that was not rewarding enough, what I was about to witness while lying down in front of a crowded living room amid various visiting families and friends was absolutely delightful and amazing, in black and white! I can still feel the anticipation and thrill in the room — the elation. I felt and I believed that day, someday soon, I will be going to the moon! We were watching the first man on the moon placing the grand American flag on its surface. And the only thought that crossed my young and naïve mind was that I would be next. Why not? We were now in California, in 'El Norte.' We cheered and celebrated! I jumped up and down knowing that the Golden State had delivered on its promise — united the family, and travels to the moon."