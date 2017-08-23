President Trump didn’t hold back much at a rally in the Phoenix Convention Center; outside, thousands took to the streets. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

Trump Turns Up the Heat in Phoenix

Defiant. Freewheeling. Blistering. Those were just a few descriptions of President Trump’s rally in Phoenix last night, a day after he delivered a sobering address on the war in Afghanistan. In a 76-minute speech, the president suggested a government shutdown could be used to force Democrats to agree to fund a border wall; said he was likely to terminate NAFTA; and hinted he would pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, convicted of contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to stop racially profiling Latinos. But Trump saved his greatest criticism for the media, which he blamed for twisting his response to a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., and accused of “trying to take away our history and heritage.” (What he didn’t mention were his words that caused such a backlash, including from leaders in business, the military and his own Republican Party.) Meanwhile, in the Phoenix heat, protesters and Trump supporters engaged in shouting matches; at the end of the night, police dispersed the crowds with tear gas. Trump will visit Reno today.

-- The U.S. Navy plans to relieve the commander of the fleet that experienced four major collisions in Asian waters this year, resulting in the deaths of several sailors.

-- The Justice Department has dropped its request for digital addresses that could identify more than 1 million visitors to a website involved with organizing protests on Trump’s Inauguration Day.

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un may be showing signs of restraint that could lead to dialogue.

-- Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner will be in Israel today for the latest attempt to revive Middle East peace talks.

The Strategy in Afghanistan: Victory Via Stalemate?

In the president’s address on Afghanistan, Trump vowed that “in the end, we will win.” The reality of how to achieve victory in America’s longest war may not be clear-cut, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said: “This entire effort is intended to put pressure on the Taliban…. We may not win one, but neither will you. So at some point, we have to come to the negotiating table and find a way to bring this to an end.” Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military is on the defensive after Trump demanded it step up efforts to root out militant groups, and Pakistani officials feel particularly stung by Trump’s embrace of its rival India.

A Close Shave With Gentrification

Can a tiny, family-run business still make it in today’s L.A.? That’s an increasingly common question in neighborhoods across the city, where the G word — gentrification — has hit home. Few places have seen more change than Echo Park, where Cecilia Rios' Echo Barber Shop has been in business for a quarter of a century. Just around the corner, a slick, sprawling, modern barber shop has opened up. Columnist Steve Lopez spoke with Rios about what it means to embrace change — and to survive.

Feel the Burn … in Your Bank Account

“No pain, no gain” has been a gym motto for some time now. These days, it applies not just to exercise but also to one’s wallet. Trendy boutique fitness studios, where classes for cycling, boot camp or yoga can run $30 a session, are said to be the only sector pumping up the sedentary gym industry. Who’s leading the charge away from traditional, $29.99-a-month gyms? Here’s a hint: If the stereotypes are true, they love avocado toast.

A Golfer Who Lives on the Links in Nepal

Golf is often seen as a rich person’s sport. Pratima Sherpa is out to prove that wrong. The 17-year-old junior golfer has lived her entire life with her parents in a maintenance shed between the third green and fourth tee at the Royal Nepal Golf Club. Columnist Bill Plaschke caught up with Sherpa on her trip to Southern California sponsored by the benefactors who hope to see her become Nepal’s first female pro golfer.

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times Pratima Sherpa at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks. Pratima Sherpa at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

