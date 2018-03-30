Today: Trump’s EPA Aims to Tap the Brakes on Fuel Economy

Russia and the West are now fully engaged in a Cold War-style chess match. Moscow's latest move: tossing out 60 American diplomats and scores of other Western envoys in response to a coordinated expulsion of Russians from Britain, the U.S. and European countries. It may not end there, especially if the next step involves hitting President Vladimir Putin's oligarch-heavy inner circle with economic sanctions. Some analysts think Putin may have misjudged how Britain's allies have stood in solidarity since the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil. But there are still rifts within Europe, and within NATO, for Putin to exploit.