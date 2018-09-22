It’s hard to overstate how destructive Proposition 6 would be for California. Vote no

Here’s what the state Legislature and Gov. Jerry Brown approved: The law increased the gasoline tax by 12 cents a gallon, the diesel excise tax by 20 cents a gallon and the diesel sales tax to 5.75% from 1.75%. The fuel taxes would rise with inflation in future years. It also raised annual vehicle registration fees between $25 and $175, depending on the vehicle's value. And it created a new $100 annual fee, starting in 2020, for zero-emission vehicles, which don't pay gas taxes. The total value to the state of the tax and fee hikes is about $5 billion a year.