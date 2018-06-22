The Supreme Court didn't raise your online tax bill. It just helped make sure you actually pay it

Up until Thursday’s ruling, some online retailers had a solid legal argument for not collecting sales taxes from distant shoppers. In 1967 and 1992, the Supreme Court had held that a state could not compel a retailer that did business within its borders to collect sales taxes from its residents unless the retailer had a “physical presence” in the state — that is, offices or employees. That’s drawn an artificial line between online retailers too. For example, Amazon has warehouses and employees in almost every state and so collects sales taxes on the items it sells, but many other online retailers — including some that use Amazon’s platform to sell their own goods — do not.