Reasonable politicians need to step up and take immigration far more seriously

Imagine you live in a poor village in Asia or Africa (or in Appalachia 150 years ago) where you still need to fetch water from a well or even a river a mile away. In terms of time used and energy exerted, you’d be richer if you moved to the U.S. even if you spent the rest of your life poor by our standards. Mere access to clean tap water, electricity and indoor plumbing count as luxuries in some parts of the world. Not to mention the rule of law, human rights, freedom of conscience, etc.