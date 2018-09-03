When it comes to beer, 'craft' isn't always synonym for 'good'

Not too long ago drinkers in this country had three main choices: Budweiser, Miller or Coors. These days, there are more breweries operating in the United States than any other time in our history — nearly 7,000. In Los Angeles alone there are 83. These indie breweries are turning out thousands of beers across more than 100 styles. As a journalist covering the beer industry, my apartment is stacked with offerings including experimental stouts and classic saisons.