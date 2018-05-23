I was a patient of USC gynecologist George Tyndall. The pelvic exam he gave me was anything but normal

I was confused by this statement. I'd had only one sexual partner, but we'd had sex on multiple occasions. The first time it had hurt, there had been blood and a stinging sensation when I urinated afterward — surely that had been my hymen rupturing. I don't recall exactly the words he used, but Tydall's message was: I don't know what to tell you, your hymen is intact. And because he was a doctor who had access to, and knowledge of, parts of my genital anatomy that I did not, I believed him and tucked that piece of information into the back of my mind.