The plastic junkyard in the middle of the Pacific Ocean sounds like a perfect vacation spot for lawmakers

Perhaps the nation's lawmakers might change their tune after taking a little sea voyage. No, not a tour of the bay while wearing a pair of cement shoes, but a pleasure cruise from California to Hawaii with stops to take in the sights along the way: namely, the 79,000 tons of discarded plastic that makes up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. It's an area roughly twice — twice! — the size of Texas that is home to too much old fishing line, unidentifiable chunks of colorful plastic, broken-up Styrofoam and microplastic to get your mind around.