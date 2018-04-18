The good and the bad of moving the L.A. Times to El Segundo

To the editor: Reading about the impending move of the Los Angeles Times' headquarters from downtown Los Angeles to El Segundo stirs up a mixture of feelings in me. ("L.A. Times will move to 2300 E. Imperial Highway in El Segundo," April 17)
Downtown is the beating heart of our city and county. El Segundo is a peculiar place, kind of an engineer's dream space, with aviation, oil refining and the Hyperion sewage treatment plant blowing salty air and the faint whiff of bum wash across the South Bay.
Then again, those scents are not unfamiliar to the city dweller or the long-distance commuter. The workplace is in such flux, and so many of us are being pushed outside the boundaries of where our hearts beat. Perhaps our home paper needs some restorative time by the sea.
Even an industrial seaside has its own pearls of wisdom to offer the reflective writer, outside the confines of city walls.
Lori Morse, Los Angeles
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook