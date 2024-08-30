Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Ohtani’s rare feat, L.A.’s endangered deli

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.
Do you know where California’s last nuclear power plant is? Or where a rescue team found (but didn’t have to rescue) Jay Leno? Then prove it by taking this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Share via

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Adam Tschorn, senior features writer and quizmaster here, wrapping up the week — and pretty much the month of August for that matter — with another 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions riffing off the news gathered my colleagues and published (in print or online) over the last seven days.

This week, we’re quizzing you about Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani, one of the biggest no-shows at the Democratic National Convention, a beloved L.A. eatery threatening closure and another one promising to reopen after a decade (admit it, you missed Koo Koo Roo) and a historic (and Hollywood-famous) ballpark in Ontario that went up in flames.

A view of the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara.

Travel & Experiences

How to tour a haunting Santa Barbara estate that’s been frozen in time for half a century

For anyone fascinated by great estates, robber barons, generational wealth or just human psychology, visiting Bellosguardo is a chance to see territory that’s been off limits for decades.

Aug. 27, 2024

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, you should be able to hit these questions out of the park — kind of like a certain Dodger at the plate.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: When J.Lo met Ben, name that full moon

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 16, 2024: Tallying up Olympic gold, Walz name-checks Reagan

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 9, 2024: Simone Biles sticks her neck out, Harris picks a VP

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 2, 2024: ‘Deadpool,’ Olympic fever and a spicy lawsuit

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 26, 2024: Cyber chaos and the Dodgers’ 2025 season opener

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 19, 2024: Emmy nominations, a VP pick and dirty beaches

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 12, 2024: A NATO birthday, decoding the Olympic leotards

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 5, 2024: A Supreme Court decision and name that hurricane

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A new Lakers coach and where Travis joined Taylor

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for June 21, 2024: Dodgers get new uniforms, LAUSD issues a ban

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement