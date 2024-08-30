Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Ohtani’s rare feat, L.A.’s endangered deli

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Adam Tschorn, senior features writer and quizmaster here, wrapping up the week — and pretty much the month of August for that matter — with another 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions riffing off the news gathered my colleagues and published (in print or online) over the last seven days.

This week, we’re quizzing you about Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani, one of the biggest no-shows at the Democratic National Convention, a beloved L.A. eatery threatening closure and another one promising to reopen after a decade (admit it, you missed Koo Koo Roo) and a historic (and Hollywood-famous) ballpark in Ontario that went up in flames.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, you should be able to hit these questions out of the park — kind of like a certain Dodger at the plate.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.