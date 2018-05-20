There was no viable peace process that moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem could have derailed

To the editor: The article "Trump administration support for Israel goes beyond its predecessors and isolates U.S. internationally" should have been in the Opinion section instead of being labeled an "analysis."
First, the article states as fact that moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem (a move previously approved by Congress) has led to isolation from our allies. Really? Which allies?
The article goes on to claim that moving the embassy has derailed the peace process — and just when we were on the verge of having a permanent, long-lasting relationship between Israel and the Palestinians.
What "peace process" is there to derail? Multiple administrations have tried to broker a peace.
As long as the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are governed by Hamas (whose final goal is the eradication of Israel), there will never be peace. How can there be when one of the partners' conditions to an agreement is your death?
Jeff Pressman, Bell Canyon
..
To the editor: The idea of two states — one Jewish, one Palestinian — is ended. The question for Israel is now what kind of state will it become?
What will the status be of millions of Palestinians living in Israel? Will Palestinians be citizens of Israel with equal rights with Jews — politically, economically and socially? Can Israel be only a Jewish state and democratic?
Or will the suppressed Palestinian people, dreaming of the safety and liberty of their own state, remember each year the "Nakba" of 1948 and sing, "Next year in Jerusalem"?
Doris Isolini Nelson, Los Angeles
