'TrumpDon'tCare' or 'Meancare': What to call the Republicans' Obamacare replacement?

Put the words “Trump” and “care” next to each other, and the possibilities are endless for critics of the Republican healthcare reform bill supported by the president.

Since details of the House GOP’s repeal-and-replace plan were made public earlier this week, the preponderance of Times letters writers have panned the would-be substitute for the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act mainly as a tax cut for the wealthy at the expense of healthcare coverage for those who could not afford it previously.

A handful of letter writers have suggested unflattering nicknames for the bill, some of which play on President Trump’s name. Here are several of their letters.

Los Angeles resident John Gallogly does a rich-versus-poor comparison to come up with a moniker:

The president and his cabinet should do well, which is of course the point. — John Gallogly, Los Angeles

Why don’t Republicans brand their plan “BillionaireCare”?

The Republican plan benefits the extremely wealthy the most. According to the progressive think tank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the 400 wealthiest American families will receive an average tax cut of $7 million each per year, while millions of people will lose affordable coverage. Those between the ages of 50 and 65 will see their premiums go up by anywhere from 20% to 40%, according to some estimates. Meanwhile, the subsidy in the form of a refundable tax credit they would receive to buy policies on their own will be capped at $4,000 annually.

George Ljubenkov of San Pedro, responding to a column by Doyle McManus on Wednesday, suggests adding an extra syllable to “Trumpcare”:

I generally agree with McManus’ column regarding what is about to become Trumpcare. I would like to submit just one change that my wife has suggested: We should call it “TrumpDon’tCare.”

That might speed up the inevitable change in public opinion, and if we are lucky it would help to bring about a new era in which there is Medicare for all.

Hacienda Heights resident Eddie Dawes makes a similar suggestion:

“TrumpNoCare” more accurately characterizes the GOP’s replacement for Obamacare.

Ronna Siegel of Van Nuys comes up with a name that sounds better to her than “Trumpcare”:

Please, call it anything but Trumpcare. I detest hearing that.

How about something more appropriate, like “Lesscare,” “Meancare” or “Uncare”?

Similarly, Bruce N. Miller of Playa del Rey calls for striking Trump’s name from the healthcare plan:

After reading about Trumpcare, I feel a better name would be “Dumpcare.”

Piñon Hills resident Ken Johnson applies a favorite dig on conservative economic policies among liberals to Trumpcare:

Ronald Reagan gave us trickle-down economics that did not work. Trumpcare is now is in the process of giving us trickle-down healthcare.

There go our retirement accounts.

