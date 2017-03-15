Democratic challenger hits Rep. Dana Rohrabacher on Russia

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's long-running defense of Russia is the centerpiece of a new online ad from one of his 2018 opponents, Laguna Beach real estate businessman and attorney Harley Rouda.

The ad, which will run on Facebook, begins with several recent interviews by Rohrabacher focused on Russia or nearby Baltic states.

Rouda, 55, then asks the camera, "Had enough of him? I have."

Rouda calls Rohrabacher "one of the most entrenched members of Washington's establishment." He says that if he is elected to replace the incumbent, he would get "tough on Russia."

Two congressional committees are investigating alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Rohrabacher has been dismissive of concerns that Russia tried to interfere, saying the U.S. has interfered in other country's elections.

Though political challengers have tried using Rohrabacher's outspoken defense of Russia against him in the past, he's gone on to win reelection by large margins. But his Huntington Beach district seems to be changing. Though reelecting Rohrabacher by a 16.6% margin in November, voters in the district narrowly picked Hillary Clinton for president, and protesters have demonstrated outside his office repeatedly since President Trump was sworn in.

A call to Rohrabacher's campaign was not immediately returned.

Rouda announced his bid to challenge Rohrabacher on March 3. Fellow Laguna Beach Democrat Boyd Roberts, a 57-year-old real estate broker, has also announced plans to run, saying his campaign will rest in large part on attacking the congressman's friendly views toward Russia.