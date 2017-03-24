Robert Lee Ahn raised the most money by far in latest campaign finance reports for L.A.'s congressional race

Robert Lee Ahn, left, and Vanessa Aramayo, second from left, join the other candidates for the 34th Congressional District.

Congressional candidate Robert Lee Ahn far outstripped some of the top fundraisers in the 34th Congressional District, taking a surprise lead in campaign finance reports filed Thursday.

The reports cover fundraising and spending between Jan. 1 and March 15 and will be the last numbers we'll have before the April 4 primary election, in which 24 candidates are running.

Ahn, a former L.A. city planning commissioner, raised a whopping $338,702 in contributions and loaned himself an additional $295,000, bringing his total to more than $630,000 raised since January. Ahn, an attorney and the only Korean American candidate in the race for a district that includes Koreatown, got more than $100,000 in contributions from donors with Korean surnames.