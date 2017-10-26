California's GOP members vote in favor of Republican budget, paving way for tax overhaul

All 14 California House Republicans on Thursday voted in favor of the GOP's budget, which paves the way for overhauling the U.S. tax system.

The budget, which allows for a $1.5-trillion deficit increase that sets the stage for President Trump’s tax cuts, passed 216 to 212, with 20 Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it.

At the root of their objection is the potential repeal of the federal deduction for state and local taxes, which would hit especially hard in wealthier states like New York and California.

Gov. Jerry Brown had implored the GOP members not to support the budget, saying there hasn't been enough time to fully understand what it will mean to the estimated 1 in 3 Californians who claim the deduction. Democrats are targeting nine of the state's 14 Republican-held districts, and have said they'll make the elimination of the tax deduction an issue in the campaign.

Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale said he voted for the budget because he's been assured that a fix will be made to the tax plan that will address or offset the potential tax increase caused by the elimination of the tax deduction. The tax plan is scheduled to be unveiled next week.

"Still worried about it, still working on it," Knight said after the vote. "I am confident [it will be fixed], but I've also said that is my No. 1 priority, so if we can't get it fixed then we're going to have problems."