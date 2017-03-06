Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra says Trump's decision to rescind first travel ban confirms it was unconstituional

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra issued a statement on Monday saying President Trump’s decision to rescind a travel ban bogged down in court challenges "confirms what we all knew: the travel ban was unconstitutional and un-American.”

Becerra said his legal team will closely examine the new travel order issued Monday by Trump that reduces the targeted countries from seven to six and does not affect those who have been issued visas.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure the revised ban respects our Constitution and our way of life,” Becerra said in a statement. “No one will or should soon forget the Trump Administration’s multiple, public promises to ban Muslims from the country.”

Becerra filed amicus briefs joining Washington and other states in challenging the first order, so its repeal was hailed by the state attorney general.

“It represents a major victory for the thousands of lawful permanent residents and visa holders in California, as well as all those across our nation who cherish our Constitution, diversity, tolerance, and fairness,” Becerra said.